Western Sydney International Airport confirms The Rayleigh Lounge opening scheduled for Nov-2026
Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport announced (19-Oct-2026) dnata plans to open The Rayleigh Lounge in Nov-2026. The premium lounge will be accessible to passengers flying with Singapore Airlines when it launches service from the airport on 23-Nov-2026. Customers of the airport's other international airline partners will also have access to the lounge as their respective services launch in the coming months. The facility will open with a capacity of approximately 80 seats and is designed to expand to approximately 130. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Singapore Airlines announced plans to launch daily nonstop Singapore-Western Sydney service from 23-Nov-2026 using a 303-seat A350-900, complementing four times daily Singapore-Sydney Kingsford Smith operation.1 Western Sydney International Airport CEO Simon Hickey said the airport's 24-hour capability enabled late-night departures and early-morning arrivals at Singapore Changi Airport.2 3