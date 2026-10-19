Western Sydney International Airport confirms The Rayleigh Lounge opening scheduled for Nov-2026

Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport announced (19-Oct-2026) dnata plans to open The Rayleigh Lounge in Nov-2026. The premium lounge will be accessible to passengers flying with Singapore Airlines when it launches service from the airport on 23-Nov-2026. Customers of the airport's other international airline partners will also have access to the lounge as their respective services launch in the coming months. The facility will open with a capacity of approximately 80 seats and is designed to expand to approximately 130. [more - original PR]