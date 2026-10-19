    Loading
    19-Oct-2026 12:07 PM

    Western Sydney International Airport confirms The Rayleigh Lounge opening scheduled for Nov-2026

    Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport announced (19-Oct-2026) dnata plans to open The Rayleigh Lounge in Nov-2026. The premium lounge will be accessible to passengers flying with Singapore Airlines when it launches service from the airport on 23-Nov-2026. Customers of the airport's other international airline partners will also have access to the lounge as their respective services launch in the coming months. The facility will open with a capacity of approximately 80 seats and is designed to expand to approximately 130. [more - original PR]

    Background

    Singapore Airlines announced plans to launch daily nonstop Singapore-Western Sydney service from 23-Nov-2026 using a 303-seat A350-900, complementing four times daily Singapore-Sydney Kingsford Smith operation.1 Western Sydney International Airport CEO Simon Hickey said the airport's 24-hour capability enabled late-night departures and early-morning arrivals at Singapore Changi Airport.2 3

    Want More News Like This?

    CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
    Find Out More