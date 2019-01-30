Vitoria Airport stakeholders sort their differences on block concession with Macae Airport

Brazil's Ministry of Infrastructure, Brazil ANAC and Espirito Santo Government reached (29-Jan-2019) an agreement regarding the concession of Vitoria Eurico Sales Airport. Espirito Santo Government will give up its protest against a block concession of the airport with Macae Airport. ANAC will commit to the internationalisation of the airport. The ministry will continue providing infrastructure investments in regional airports. The concession tender is scheduled to occur on 15-Mar-2019 at the Sao Paulo stock exchange. [more - original PR - Portuguese]