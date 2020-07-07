Vistara expects 'demand for air travel to soon return in a graded manner'

Vistara reported (06-Jul-2020) the following highlights from a Jun-2020 survey of approximately 6000 Vistara customers regarding future air travel plans:

65% of respondents expected to take their next Vistara flight within the next six months;

35% of respondents expected to travel for work;

25% of respondents expected to travel to visit friends and relatives;

20% of respondents planned to take their next flight to a destination outside of India , with Singapore , the UK and Dubai emerging as the three most popular international destinations;

68% of business travel respondents expect to maintain or exceed frequency of air travel from the previous year;

60% of leisure travel respondents expect to maintain or exceed frequency of air travel from the previous year.

Vistara CCO Vinod Kannan stated, based on the survey results, "we expect demand for air travel to soon return in a graded manner". [more - original PR]