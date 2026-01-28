Virgin Australia to launch Canberra-Bali service in Jun-2026
Virgin Australia announced (28-Jan-2026) plans to launch three times weekly Canberra-Bali service with Boeing 737-800 equipment on 22-Jun-2026. The service complements the carrier's existing services from Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and the Gold Coast to Bali. It is scheduled to operate seasonally from April to January to align with market demand, with the potential to increase frequency during peak travel periods. The new service coincides with Virgin capacity boosts from Canberra during the week ending 01-Feb-2025, including the replacement of Fokker 100 equipment on Brisbane-Canberra service - operated by Alliance Airlines - with 737 equipment operated by Virgin. CEO Dave Emerson stated: "This is the first time in the history of the company that we will operate internationally from the capital, marking an important milestone in our broader network expansion story". Mr Emerson added: "Virgin Australia will be the only Australia-based airline operating internationally out of Canberra and the only carrier on this new route". Mr Emerson concluded: "Indonesia has now overtaken New Zealand as one of Australia's most popular international travel destinations. Last year, we carried more than half a million guests between Australia and Bali and it's great to see demand for the destination continue to grow". [more - original PR - Virgin Australia] [more - original PR - Canberra Airport]