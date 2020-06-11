Virgin Australia increases domestic network, implements biosecurity measures

Virgin Australia announced (11-Jun-2020) plans double current capacity by early Jul-2020, adding approximately 30,000 seats across 320 weekly services to its domestic schedule. Expansions include:

Expanded connections and frequencies between Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth;

Resumption of services between Brisbane-Adelaide, Brisbane-Canberra, Brisbane-Perth and Sydney-Perth;

More flexibility to travel with increased frequencies on intrastate Queensland and Western Australia routes;

The carrier plans to introduce a comprehensive new set of safety and wellbeing measures by 12-Jun-2020, including pre departure eligibility and health screening, contactless check in, more frequent cleaning onboard and at the airport, and expanded social distancing measures. [more - original PR]