Become a CAPA Member
Loading
11-Jun-2020 12:35 PM

Virgin Australia increases domestic network, implements biosecurity measures

Virgin Australia announced (11-Jun-2020) plans double current capacity by early Jul-2020, adding approximately 30,000 seats across 320 weekly services to its domestic schedule. Expansions include:

The carrier plans to introduce a comprehensive new set of safety and wellbeing measures by 12-Jun-2020, including pre departure eligibility and health screening, contactless check in, more frequent cleaning onboard and at the airport, and expanded social distancing measures. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More