Virgin Australia CEO forecasts more consolidation over time

Virgin Australia CEO Jayne Hrdlicka, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (13-Sep-2024) "Scale is everything in this industry". Ms Hrdlicka said airlines need to be able to invest in technology, new aircraft types and fuel sources, noting: "The cost of these is going up so it's logical to assume there will be more consolidation over time". Ms Hrdlicka added: "We have a relatively small market compared to the US or Europe but we do have scale domestically and it's important for us to lean on partners".