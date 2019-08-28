Become a CAPA Member
28-Aug-2019 10:18 AM

Virgin Australia announces plans for new organisational structure

Virgin Australia Group announced (28-Aug-2019) plans to adopt a new organisational structure, integrating corporate, operational and commercial functions of Virgin Australia Airlines, Virgin Australia Regional Airlines and Tigerair Australia into single functions and points of accountability. Each executive leader will be accountable for driving business outcomes for the group and maximising the value of the brands. Virgin Australia Group CEO and managing director Paul Scurrah announced he has "been reviewing the structure of the organisation since I joined the Group in March" and had a "view to simplify the current structure which has grown overly complex over time". [more - original PR]

