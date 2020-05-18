Virgin Australia administration process moves to bidder shortlist

Virgin Australia stated (18-May-2020) its administrators announced the process to find a new owner and bring Virgin Australia out of voluntary administration as soon as possible has progressed with the shortlisting of a number of parties to be invited to the next stage of the process. Administrator lead partner Vaughan Strawbridge stated: "We received more interest than anticipated from parties who are eager to be a part of the future of Virgin Australia". Mr Strawbridge added: "We cannot comment on who the shortlisted parties are due to confidentiality commitments but we will be working intensely with them over the next four weeks to enable binding offers by mid-June". [more - original PR]