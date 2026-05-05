Virgin Atlantic CCO: 'We're in a releatively okay place' with current fuel environment

Virgin Atlantic Airways chief customer officer (CCO) Juha Jaervinen, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (23-Apr-2026) "The demand environment right now is extremely strong", noting: "We're in a relatively okay place". Mr Jaervinen continued: "Out of UK to India, we increased more production to India over [summer 2026]", adding: "North American demand has also now bounced back". He noted that if the fuel situation "prolongs for a number of months more", there will be an "increase in concern on demand outlook". [more - CAPA TV]