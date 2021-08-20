Virgin Atlantic Airways signs on as customer for Storegga's proposed UK carbon capture facility

Virgin Atlantic Airways signed (19-Aug-2021) an agreement with Storegga to become a customer for Storegga's proposed large scale UK Direct Air Capture (DAC) facility in north east Scotland. Storegga and its partner Carbon Engineering have commenced preliminary engineering and design of the proposed facility, which aims to permanently remove one million tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere p/a, and aim to complete and commission the DAC plant in 2026. The facility will provide an offsetting solution for Virgin Atlantic and other businesses "that cannot capture or reduce all of their carbon emissions at source" by "supplying an equivalent DAC physical removal of CO2 emissions by capturing and permanently storing carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere". Virgin Atlantic chief commercial officer Juha Jarvinen stated: "The removal of CO2 directly from the atmosphere has the potential to become a powerful tool in reaching our target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050". [more - original PR]