Virgin Atlantic Airways head of Americas: 'Demand for India continues to surge'

Virgin Atlantic Airways head of Americas Simon Hawkins, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (09-May-2024) "Demand for India continues to surge... We're seeing really good increases in demand to and from India. We'll continue to invest in India. We've got partnerships with IndiGo there as well so we have beyond Mumbai, Delhi... Demand is very strong in the US to India, to Africa and to the Middle East".