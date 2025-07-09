9-Jul-2025 3:06 PM
Virgin Atlantic Airways announces fleet and product updates, WiFi partnership with Starlink
Virgin Atlantic Airways announced (08-Jul-2025) the following updates to its fleet and product offering:
- Following completion of a USD17 billion fleet transformation, the carrier will operate a mixed fleet of 45 next generation, fuel efficient aircraft: 19 A330-900s, 12 A350-100s and 14 Boeing 787-9s, with an average age of under seven years.
- The 787-9s will undergo a full cabin re-design, offering 44 Upper Class and 56 Premium seats, including eight Retreat Suites in Upper Class. The economy cabin will reduce from 192 to 127 seats. The roll-out is scheduled to take place between 2028 and 2030;
- From 3Q2026, 10 A330neos will be delivered configured with increased premium cabins, with 48 Upper Class, 56 Premium and 128 economy seats, including four additional Retreat Suites in Upper Class for a total of six;
- Introduction of 'Fantastic Flying Club' recognition for guests with multi-year loyalty who may not travel enough for tier status progression;
- Deployment of free, streaming-quality unlimited WiFi throughout its fleet using Starlink technology, with roll-out scheduled to take place from 3Q2026 and be completed by the end of 2027;
- Introduction of a new 'World of Virgin Atlantic in your Pocket' mobile app from Dec-2025, integrating both airline and holiday journeys into one platform;
- Partnership with OpenAI and Tomoro.ai to create a digital concierge featuring an integrated advanced voice mode;
- Partnership with Joby Aviation announced in Mar-2025, supporting electric air taxi services across the UK by the end of 2030;
- Investing in Virgin Atlantic Clubhouses. Following the opening at Los Angeles International Airport in Mar-2025, the carrier plans to open refurbished clubhouses at London Heathrow Airport and New York John F Kennedy International Airport;
- The carrier recently launched 10 signature food and beverage creations;
- Partnership with Votary to provide skincare product on board from the beginning of 2026.
Background ✨
Virgin Atlantic placed a firm order for seven additional A330-900neo aircraft, bringing its total fleet commitment for the type to 19, with deliveries scheduled from 2027. It also extended leases on seven Boeing 787-9s, aiming to operate 45 next generation aircraft by 2028 with an average age of 6.4 years. CEO Shai Weiss highlighted the environmental benefits of operating a younger, more efficient fleet1.