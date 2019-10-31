31-Oct-2019 10:18 AM
Ving, Spies, Tjäreborg and Thomas Cook Airlines Scandinavia acquired by consortium
Ving announced (30-Oct-2019) Strawberry Group, in conjunction with Altor and TDR Capital entered an agreement to purchase Ving, Spies, Tjäreborg and Thomas Cook Airlines Scandinavia. Strawberry Group and Altor both purchased 40% stakes, with TDR Capital acquiring the remainder. The acquisition includes all ongoing business and has no impact on the group's current guests or upcoming trips, with staff expected to be transferred to the new company. Ving Sweden, Thomas Cook Northern Europe and Thomas Cook Nordic Holding is now bankrupted, with all business to be directly acquired by the newly established group. [more - original PR - Norwegian]