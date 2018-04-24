Loading
24-Apr-2018 4:46 PM

VINCI Airports acquires stakes in nine airports across the US, UK, Costa Rica and Sweden

VINCI Airports acquired (24-Apr-2018) nine airports across the USUKCosta Rica and Sweden following acquisition of the portfolio held by Airports Worldwide. Details include: 

Acquisition brings VINCI's worldwide network to 45 airports handling over 182 million passengers p/a. [more - original PR]

