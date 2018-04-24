24-Apr-2018 4:46 PM
VINCI Airports acquires stakes in nine airports across the US, UK, Costa Rica and Sweden
VINCI Airports acquired (24-Apr-2018) nine airports across the US, UK, Costa Rica and Sweden following acquisition of the portfolio held by Airports Worldwide. Details include:
- Freehold property contracts:
- Belfast International Airport: 100% stake;
- Stockholm Skavsta Airport: 90.1% stake;
- Airports under concession:
- Orlando Sanford International Airport: 100% stake, under a concession contract covering operation of the current terminal and parking facility with a residual term of 21 years;
- San Jose Juan Santamaria International Airport: 48.75% stake, under concession contracts with residual terms of eight and 13 years;
- Liberia Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport: 45% stake, under concession contracts with residual terms of eight and 13 years;
- Full management contracts at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Ontario International Airport, Macon Downtown Airport and Middle Georgia Regional Airport;
- Three partial management contracts following acquisition of the airport portfolio held by Airports Worldwide:
- Atlantic City International Airport:
- Raleigh-Durham International Airport (North Carolina):
- Part of the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport international terminal.
Acquisition brings VINCI's worldwide network to 45 airports handling over 182 million passengers p/a. [more - original PR]