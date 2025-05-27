Vietnam's PM approves establishment of Sun PhuQuoc Airways

Sun Group announced (26-May-2025) Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh approved an investment policy to establish a new airline, Sun PhuQuoc Airways. The proposed airline intends to adopt a hub-and-spoke route model. Sun PhuQuoc Airways will position Phu Quoc International Airport as its hub, operating charter services to major cities in Vietnam and Asia Pacific, including Japan, South Korea and China. Sun Group noted Phu Quoc's visa exemption policy for international visitors will enable the start up to be a "major driver" in attracting global travellers to the region. The group stated: "We are not building an airline just to serve a specific segment of customers. Sun PhuQuoc Airways was created to broaden travel, leisure, and exploration opportunities in Phu Quoc for all Vietnamese people and international travellers". [more - original PR]