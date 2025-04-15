Vietnam's PM and COMAC discuss cooperation in aviation, aerospace and MRO
Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met (14-Apr-2025) with COMAC chairman Ha Dong Phong to discuss cooperation and support for Vietnam to develop its aviation industry. Mr Pham proposed the parties collaborate on manufacturing aircraft, developing an aviation ecosystem, human resources training and developing Vietnam's aerospace industry. He also proposed cooperation in purchasing, leasing and hire-purchasing aircraft. Under the proposal, COMAC would also cooperate with partners to invest in aircraft warranty and MRO centres in Vietnam. [more - original PR - Vietnamese]
Background ✨
Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh previously met with COMAC deputy general manager Wei Yingbiao to discuss enhanced aviation cooperation, including increasing routes between Vietnam and China and developing new technologies1. The Vietnamese Government considered removing regulatory obstacles to enable COMAC aircraft operations in Vietnam, following demonstration flights of the ARJ21 and C9192. Vietnam's Civil Aviation Authority collaborated with COMAC to learn about C909 aircraft standards and procedures3.