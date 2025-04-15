Vietnam's PM and COMAC discuss cooperation in aviation, aerospace and MRO

Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met (14-Apr-2025) with COMAC chairman Ha Dong Phong to discuss cooperation and support for Vietnam to develop its aviation industry. Mr Pham proposed the parties collaborate on manufacturing aircraft, developing an aviation ecosystem, human resources training and developing Vietnam's aerospace industry. He also proposed cooperation in purchasing, leasing and hire-purchasing aircraft. Under the proposal, COMAC would also cooperate with partners to invest in aircraft warranty and MRO centres in Vietnam. [more - original PR - Vietnamese]