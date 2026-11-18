VietJet Air began initial regulatory steps to establish an Australian subsidiary and received slot allocations at Sydney Kingsford Smith for the 2026 northern winter season, although it still required an AOC, a process that Australia’s Civil Aviation Safety Authority said took six to 12 months.1 VietJet Air VP commercial Jay L Lingeswara said it aimed to add European destinations including the UK, using one-stop services and initially deploying its seven A330-300s.2