VietJet Air signs lease agreement for 10 COMAC C909 aircraft

VietJet reported a fleet of 107 aircraft as of Dec-2025, including two COMAC C909s alongside A320/A321 and A330 aircraft1. VietJet suspended its C909-operated Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City–Con Dao services and said it intended to resume them in mid Nov-2025 after launching the wet-leased operation on 19-Apr-20252. VietJet later confirmed a Dec-2025 restart, with daily services from 03-Dec-2025 and increased frequencies from 15-Dec-20253 4.