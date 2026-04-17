VietJet Air signs lease agreement for 10 COMAC C909 aircraft
VietJet Air signed (16-Apr-2026) a lease agreement with SPDB Financial Leasing for 10 COMAC C909 aircraft. The aircraft are expected to be deployed on routes between Vietnam and China. VietJet has been operating two C909s since Apr-2025 on services from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Con Dao, under a wet lease agreement with Chengdu Airlines. [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
VietJet reported a fleet of 107 aircraft as of Dec-2025, including two COMAC C909s alongside A320/A321 and A330 aircraft1. VietJet suspended its C909-operated Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City–Con Dao services and said it intended to resume them in mid Nov-2025 after launching the wet-leased operation on 19-Apr-20252. VietJet later confirmed a Dec-2025 restart, with daily services from 03-Dec-2025 and increased frequencies from 15-Dec-20253 4.