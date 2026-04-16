16-Apr-2026 11:31 AM
VietJet Air looking at routes to Germany, France and Türkiye: VP
VietJet Air VP Jay Lingeswara stated (15-Apr-2026) "We launched five destinations in six months, and today we are the biggest airline between Vietnam and Australia", adding: "We are also looking at Germany... France and Türkiye. Mr Lingeswara noted the LCC is focusing on markets with strong Vietnamese diaspora demand. [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
VietJet Air commercial VP Thanh Ta Huu said it aimed to launch Ho Chi Minh City-Adelaide services, subject to aircraft availability, and described Australia as a “strategic” market, with work underway with airports and tourism bodies to drive sustainable growth and affordable travel options.1 VietJet stated Australia played a “significant” role in its international expansion strategy during 2024.2