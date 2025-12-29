29-Dec-2025 11:01 AM
Uzbekistan unveils aviation development plan
Uzbekistan Airways announced (26-Dec-2025) Uzbekistan plans to increase the number of aircraft in the country's fleet to 120 by 2026. A new subsidy system will also be introduced to stimulate domestic traffic, and a Civil Aviation University will be established to train pilots for new aircraft, aircraft maintenance technicians, and qualified specialists in airport service and management. [more - original PR - Russian]
Background ✨
Uzbekistan Airways planned to expand both its route network and its fleet, with five new aircraft to be delivered in spring 2025 and new international routes launching in that year1. It also signed a contract for 14 Boeing 787-9 aircraft, with deliveries starting in 2031, as part of a long term fleet modernisation strategy2.