Uzbekistan Airways orders 14 787-9s and eight options
Uzbekistan Airways and Boeing signed (22-Sep-2025) a firm contract for the purchase of 14 787-9 aircraft with an additional eight options. Deliveries will commence in 2031. The agreement is part of the airline's long term fleet modernisation programme and strategy to enhance long haul capacity. The expansion of the widebody fleet will enable Uzbekistan Airways to boost capacity on key routes, strengthen schedule reliability and grow its network by connecting Central Asia with North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The airline received its first 787-8 in 2016. Boeing and Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport also signed a memorandum of cooperation to explore opportunities to further expand the country's aviation ecosystem. [more - original PR - Uzbekistan Airways] [more - original PR - Boeing]