Uzbekistan to modernise airport infrastructure and expand aviation fuel production

Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister for Transport Jasurbek Choriev said New Tashkent International Airport construction was due to start in Jun-2026, with a PPP agreement expected by mid May-2026 involving Vision Invest, Sojitz, Incheon International Airport Corporation and Uzbekistan Airports.1 He added Tashkent Islam Karimov International Airport was projected to reach capacity by 2029 and would close once the new airport opened.1 Uzbekistan Airports extended the RFQ deadline for the Bukhara PPP to 21-May-2026, including an 8000m³ refuelling complex.2