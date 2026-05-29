Uzbekistan to modernise airport infrastructure and expand aviation fuel production
Uzbekistan's Government announced (26-May-2026) plans to reconstruct seven international airports. New Tashkent International Airport will also be constructed, with the airport to feature a 208,400sqm terminal, two 4000m runways and 169 aircraft spaces. The airport will be able to handle 20 million passengers p/a. Uzbekistan plans to increase production of aviation fuel to 600,000 tonnes p/a by 2030 and construct new fuel storage facilities at Andizhan Airport, Bukhara Airport, Urgench Airport and New Tashkent Airport. [more - original PR - Russian]
Background ✨
Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister for Transport Jasurbek Choriev said New Tashkent International Airport construction was due to start in Jun-2026, with a PPP agreement expected by mid May-2026 involving Vision Invest, Sojitz, Incheon International Airport Corporation and Uzbekistan Airports.1 He added Tashkent Islam Karimov International Airport was projected to reach capacity by 2029 and would close once the new airport opened.1 Uzbekistan Airports extended the RFQ deadline for the Bukhara PPP to 21-May-2026, including an 8000m³ refuelling complex.2