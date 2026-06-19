Uzbekistan Airports signs PPP agreement with international consortium led by Vision Invest

Uzbekistan Airports signed (17-Jun-2026) a public private partnership (PPP) agreement with an international consortium led by Vision Invest, which includes Sojitz Corporation and Incheon International Airport Corporation, for construction and subsequent operation of New Tashkent International Airport. The private consortium will be responsible for construction and operation of the passenger terminal and landside facilities, while the state partner will retain responsibility for construction and operation of the airfield infrastructure. Construction is scheduled for completion by the end of 2030. The airport will be able to handle 20 million passengers and 300,000 tonnes of cargo p/a. [more - original PR]