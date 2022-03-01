US Travel Association, industry groups urge US Government to relax COVID-19 measures for travel

US Travel Association joined (28-Feb-2022) a coalition of industry groups urging the Biden Administration to implement the following measures (The Washington Post, 25-Feb-2022):

Remove the pre-departure testing requirement for all fully vaccinated inbound international arrivals;

Repeal the federal mask mandate for public transportation networks by 18-Mar-2022 or provide a clear roadmap to remove the mask mandate within 90 days;

End 'Avoid Travel' advisories and the use of travel bans;

Work with other countries to normalise travel conditions and entry requirements;

By 01-Jun-2022, develop benchmarks and timelines for a pathway to the new normal that repeals pandemic focused travel restrictions;

Send a clear message to the American public and the world that it is safe to travel again, particularly for vaccinated individuals.

This follows recent guidance issued by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which relaxed certain public COVID-19 policies and restrictions. US TSA spokesperson Alexa Lopez confirmed the TSA "will continue to assess the duration" of the public transportation mask mandate "in consultation with CDC", with the TSA considering an extension beyond the current 18-Mar-2022 expiration date. [more - original PR]