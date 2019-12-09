US Travel Association forecasts further reduced US share in long haul travel market

US Travel Association forecast (06-Dec-2019) US long haul travel will grow 2.4% p/a through 2023, compared to the projected global long haul travel growth of 4.8% p/a. This difference is expected to further reduce the US share in the long haul travel market to 10.4% by 2023, compared to 13.7% in 2015. The 2019 to 2023 market share is also expected to result in the US economy suffering a loss of USD78 million in visitor spending and 130,000 American jobs. US Travel Association president and CEO Roger Dow stated: "Right now, the country is not capturing the full economic potential of overseas travel, but there are some turnkey policy solutions that could help to address that - starting with congressional reauthorisation of the Brand USA tourism marketing organisation". [more - original PR]