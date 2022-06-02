US Travel Association calls for removal of pre-departure testing for vaccinated international pax

US Travel Association president and CEO Roger Dow stated (01-Jun-2022) it is "long past time" for the US Government to remove pre-departure COVID-19 testing requirements for inbound vaccinated travellers, following a White House meeting with Airlines for America (A4A). Mr Dow added: "While nearly all other US industries are operating without restrictions, the travel industry remains disproportionately harmed by this requirement, even though the science no longer supports it". Mr Dow noted the US Government does not require negative tests for entry at land border ports with Canada and Mexico and other countries with which the US directly competes for global travellers have removed pre-departure testing requirements, positioning the US at a "serious" competitive disadvantage. [more - original PR]