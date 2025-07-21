US Transport Secretary confirms actions against Mexico over 2015 Air Transport Agreement

US Department of Transportation (DoT) Secretary Sean Duffy announced (19-Jul-2025) the following actions to address "Mexico's blatant disregard of the 2015 US-Mexico Air Transport Agreement and its ongoing anti-competitive behaviour":

Part 213 Order requiring Mexican airlines to file schedules with the DoT for all their US operations;

Part 212 Order requiring prior DoT approval before operating any large passenger or cargo aircraft charter flights to or from the US;

Supplemental Show Cause Order proposing the withdrawal of the Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico joint venture's antitrust immunity, "thereby taking corrective action to address competitive issues in the market".

US DoT stated Mexico has not been in compliance with the agreement since 2022 when it "abruptly rescinded slots" and "forced US all-cargo carriers to relocate operations" to facilitate as-yet incomplete construction works at Mexico City Juarez International Airport. The DoT added Mr Duffy and US President Donald Trump are "taking note of multiple other countries that are disregarding the terms" of air transport agreements with the US. [more - original PR]