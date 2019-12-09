Become a CAPA Member
US scheduled airlines net profit up 22% in 3Q2019, net profit margin improves to 9%

US' Bureau of Transportation Statistics reported (06-Dec-2019) the following financial highlights for US scheduled service passenger airlines for the three months ending Sep-2019:

  • Operating revenue: USD51.3 billion;
    • Domestic: USD38.2 billion;
      • Airfare: USD27.3 billion;
      • Baggage fees: USD1.2 billion;
      • Reservation change fees: USD524 million;
    • International: USD13.1 billion;
      • Airfare: USD11.0 billion;
      • Baggage fees: USD323 million;
      • Reservation change fees: USD223 million;
  • Operating expense: USD44.9 billion;
    • Domestic: USD33.5 billion;
      • Labour: USD11.2 billion;
      • Fuel: USD5.7 billion;
    • International: USD11.4 billion;
      • Labour: USD4.2 billion;
      • Fuel: USD2.8 billion;
  • Net profit: USD4.6 billion, +21.5% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: USD3.2 billion, +37.9%;
    • International: USD1.3 billion, -6.2%;
  • Net profit margin: 8.9%, +1.3ppts;

