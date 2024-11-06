6-Nov-2024 11:40 AM
US President welcomes Boeing and IAM agreement
US President Joe Biden welcomed (05-Nov-2024) the agreement reached between Boeing and the International Association of Machinists (IAM). President Biden stated: "This contract provides a 38% wage increase over four years, improves workers' ability to retire with dignity, and supports fairness at the workplace". He added the contract is "important for Boeing's future as a critical part of America's aerospace sector". [more - original PR]