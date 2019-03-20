20-Mar-2019 10:22 AM
US President to appoint new US FAA administrator
US President Donald Trump announced (19-Mar-2019) plans to nominate Stephen M Dickson as US FAA administrator for a term of five years and as chairman of the Department of Transportation Air Traffic Services Committee. Mr Dickson recently retired from the position of Delta Air Lines SVP flight operations and was described as "a strong advocate for commercial aviation safety and improvements to our National Airspace System". [more - original PR]