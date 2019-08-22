US, Japan recommend expansion of US-Japan Open Skies agreement
US Department of State announced (21-Aug-2019) US and Japanese government delegations signed a record of discussions to recommend the two governments adjust the US-Japan Open Skies civil air transport agreement. The proposed amendment would expand service between Tokyo Haneda Airport and US destinations to provide 12 additional slot pairs during daytime hours for US and Japanese carriers. As previously reported by CAPA, the US Department of Transportation finalised its decision to allocate 12 available slot pairs for daily scheduled combination services between the US and Tokyo Haneda Airport to American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Hawaiian Airlines. New service is expected to launch from around 29-Mar-2020, with US carriers already operating five daytime flights and one nighttime flight daily to/from Tokyo Haneda. Expanded service between the US and Tokyo is expected to provide new opportunities for trade and tourism and also economic benefits for US workers and their communities. [more - original PR]