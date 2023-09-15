15-Sep-2023 3:06 PM
US FAA returns Mexico's IASA rating to Category 1
US FAA returned (14-Sep-2023) Mexico's International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) rating to Category 1 following two years of collaboration with Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC). The status enables Mexico to add new services and routes to the US and allows US airlines to resume marketing and selling tickets with their names and designator codes on Mexican-operated flights. FAA downgraded the rating to Category 2 in May-2021. [more - original PR]