21-Mar-2019 10:02 AM
US FAA provides update on Boeing 737 MAX grounding and investigations
US FAA issued (20-Mar-2019) a Continued Airworthiness Notification to the International Community (CANIC), providing updated information regarding the FAA's continued operational safety activities related to the Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 737 MAX 9 fleet. Key details include:
- The investigations of the Lion Air Flight JT610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET302 accidents, both involving 737 MAX 8 aircraft, developed new information on 13-Mar-2019, indicating some similarities between the two accidents. Therefore, the FAA issued an emergency order of prohibition that prohibits the operation of 737 MAX aircraft by US certificated operators or in US territory. The order remains in effect;
- In an earlier CANIC, issued on 11-Mar-2019, the FAA provided information regarding Boeing's development of flight control system changes to address the Lion Air accident. The FAA is aware that Boeing is developing a service bulletin that would specify the installation of new flight control computer operational programme software. Boeing has also developed flight crew training related to this software. The FAA's ongoing review of this software installation and training is an agency priority, as will be the roll out of any software, training or other measures to operators of the 737 MAX;
- The FAA will also continue to analyse any information discovered during the investigation of Flight ET302 as it becomes available to the agency. The cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder information have been downloaded from the units and are in possession of the Ethiopian authorities. [more - original PR]