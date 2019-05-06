US FAA: JATR holds first meeting to review certification of Boeing 737 MAX automated flight controls

US FAA announced (03-May-2019) the Joint Authorities Technical Review (JATR) team held its first meeting to review the FAA's certification of the Boeing 737 MAX's automated flight control system. The JATR is chaired by former US National Transportation Safety Board chairman Christopher A Hart and is comprised of technical safety experts from nine civil aviation authorities worldwide, including the FAA, as well as from NASA. The team received extensive overviews and engaged in subsequent discussions about the design, certification, regulations, compliance, training, and Organisation Designation Authorisation programme associated with the 737 MAX. Over the next few months, JATR participants will take a comprehensive look at the FAA's certification of the aircraft's automated flight control system. Each participant will individually provide the FAA with findings regarding the adequacy of the certification process and any recommendations to improve the process. [more - original PR]