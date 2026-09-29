29-Sep-2026 12:59 PM
US FAA completes IASA in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan Civil Aviation Committee, via its official Telegram account, announced (25-Sep-2026) US FAA completed an International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) in Kazakhstan. US FAA experts reviewed aviation legislation, subordinate regulatory acts, and the state's capacity to conduct safety oversight in compliance with ICAO standards. US FAA also conducted a working visit to Air Astana to carry out an assessment. Air Astana is currently seeking economic authorisation from the US Department of Transportation to operate to the US. [more - original PR - Kazakh/Russian]