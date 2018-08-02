2-Aug-2018 10:53 AM
US FAA certifies GMR Aero Technic to perform C checks for Boeing 737 and A320 aircraft
GMR Aero Technic Ltd (GATL) received (01-Aug-2018) US FAA certification to provide maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services and perform C checks for redelivery of FAA registered Boeing 737 and A320 aircraft. GATL is the sole MRO operator in the South Asia region to hold the certification and plans to offer MRO services for 737 MAX and widebody aircraft in the future. GATL is a wholly owned subsidiary of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited. [more - original PR]
