US FAA certifies 737 MAX 10, deliveries to commence 'in the coming months'
US FAA issued (20-Oct-2026) certification for the Boeing 737 MAX 10, enabling deliveries of the aircraft type to airlines to commence "in the coming months". The FAA issued an amended type certificate, which confirms the aircraft complies with all applicable design and safety requirements, and an updated Production Limitation Record, which authorises aircraft production. Prior to granting approval, the FAA required the MAX 10 to incorporate "key improvements" that address requirements in the Aircraft Certification, Safety, and Accountability Act (ACSAA) and NTSB recommendations, including updates to the flight control system with an enhanced angle of attack sensor. US Transportation Secretary Sean P Duffy stated: "After extensive safety reviews - including thousands of hours of test flights - the team at the FAA is ready to approve this critical aircraft for sale". More than 30 customers have purchased the 737 MAX 10, with orders totalling 1555 aircraft to date, making up more than 30% of the 737 MAX programme's order book. The 737 MAX 10 is the first commercial aircraft to be certified to the full extent of the 2020 ACSAA. [more - original PR - US FAA] [more - original PR - Boeing] [more - Aviation Week]