Become a CAPA Member
Loading
26-Apr-2024 12:15 PM

US FAA announces USD76m for projects under Airport Infrastructure Grants programme

US FAA announced (25-Apr-2024) the award of USD76.1 million for 45 airport related infrastructure projects across 22 states under the FY2024 Airport Infrastructure Grants programme. Recipients include:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More