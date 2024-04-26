26-Apr-2024 12:15 PM
US FAA announces USD76m for projects under Airport Infrastructure Grants programme
US FAA announced (25-Apr-2024) the award of USD76.1 million for 45 airport related infrastructure projects across 22 states under the FY2024 Airport Infrastructure Grants programme. Recipients include:
- Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport: USD27.8 million for installation of runway edge drains and apron reconstruction works;
- Bangor International Airport: USD8.3 million for runway rehabilitation works;
- Sioux Falls Regional Airport: USD8.1 million for the design phase of a terminal building expansion project and terminal rehabilitation works;
- Colorado Springs Airport: USD6.4 million for rehabilitation of a terminal building to accommodate a 14,000sqft federal inspection service facility;
- Melbourne Orlando International Airport: USD3 million for terminal building rehabilitation, including the installation of a new baggage system;
- Grand Forks International Airport: USD2.9 million for runway reconstruction;
- South Bend International Airport: USD1.8 million for taxiway reconstruction;
- Dickinson Theodore Roosevelt Regional Airport: USD1 million for the design phase of a terminal building reconstruction project;
- Friday Harbor Airport: USD1 million to increase the capacity of an existing fuel farm by adding a supplemental tank for Jet A fuel and installation of a larger 12,500 gallon aviation gas fuel tank. [more - original PR]