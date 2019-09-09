Become a CAPA Member
9-Sep-2019

US DoT: Singapore Airlines and Vistara request codeshare authority

US Department of Transportation (DoT) received (06-Sep-2019) an application from Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Vistara, requesting a statement of authorisation for SIA to display Vistara's designator code on SIA flights between the US and Singapore. Vistara also requests exemption authority to hold out and market scheduled service between the US and India via Singapore, pursuant to its codeshare arrangement with SIA. The statement of authorisation is requested for an indefinite period. [more - original PR]

