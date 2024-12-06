US DoT launches proposed rulemaking to protect passengers affected by disruptions

US Department of Transportation (DoT) launched (05-Dec-2024) a rulemaking aiming to protect passengers left stranded by airline disruptions. The Advanced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANRPM) is seeking public comment on the following requirements for airlines when there is a cancellation or significant delay due to any circumstance in control of the airline:

Cash compensation of at least USD200. The DoT is considering a tiered approach, as follows: Domestic delays of at least three but less than six hours: USD200 to USD300; Delays of at least six but less than nine hours: USD375 to USD525; Delays of nine hours or more: USD750 to USD775; The DoT is also considering whether small airlines should pay less than larger airlines and whether compensation should be required if passengers are given at least one week's notice;

Free rebooking on the next available flight. The DoT is considering requiring airlines to offer free rebooking for passengers when their flight is cancelled, delayed by at least three hours for domestic services or by at least six hours for international services. If the delay is caused by a missed connection, DoT is considering requiring rebooking on the next available flight operated by the airline or its branded codeshare partners;

Cover meals, overnight accommodation and related transportation expenses. This includes establishing standards regarding what must be covered as part of each service, including how often it must be provided during lengthy disruptions. DoT is also evaluating requiring airlines to automatically pay a minimum reimbursement for each service an affected passenger is entitled to receive when airlines do not provide these services upfront.

The rulemaking builds upon the US Government's automatic refund rule and new airline consumer protections. DoT Secretary Pete Buttigieg stated: "This action we're announcing is another step forward into a better era for commercial air travel-where the flying public is better protected and passengers aren't expected to bear the cost of disruptions caused by airlines". [more - original PR]