US DoT issues final order to terminate Delta-Aeromexico joint cooperation agreement

The US Department of Transportation attributed its decision to terminate the Delta-Aeromexico joint cooperation agreement to Mexico's non-compliance with the 2015 US-Mexico Air Transport Agreement, citing actions such as rescinding slots and relocating US all-cargo carriers at Mexico City Juarez International Airport since 2022. These measures were characterised as anti-competitive and detrimental to the agreed market conditions between the two countries1. The termination has been expected to result in job losses and reduced profitability, particularly impacting regional airports and ground handlers in Mexico2.