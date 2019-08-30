30-Aug-2019 8:33 AM
US DoT grants codeshare approval to Etihad Airways and Gulf Air for US service
US Department of Transportation (DoT) approved (29-Aug-2019) Etihad Airways' request for a statement of authorisation to display Gulf Air's designator code on Etihad flights between the US and Abu Dhabi. The DoT also approved Gulf Air's request for exemption authority to operate foreign scheduled passenger and cargo service to the extent necessary to hold out service pursuant to its codeshare arrangement with Etihad between the US and Abu Dhabi. The statement of authorisation is effective 29-Aug-2019 for an indefinite period. Exemption authority is effective 29-Aug-2019 to 29-Aug-2021. [more - original PR]