US CBP implements IRBS programme for Qatar Airways Doha-New York JFK service

New Terminal One and US Customs and Border Protection previously launched Enhanced Passenger Processing at JFK, using biometric technology supported by iProov to improve inspection efficiency.1 Qatar Airways signed a long term agreement to move to New Terminal One when it opened in 2026, with phase one expected by mid 2026, and it planned a 15,000sqft premium lounge.2 CBP’s International Remote Baggage Screening was implemented on Seoul Incheon-Atlanta in Aug-2025, supported by Smiths Detection, to remove the need for transit passengers to reclaim and re-check bags.3