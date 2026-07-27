US CBP implements IRBS programme for Qatar Airways Doha-New York JFK service
US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) partnered (24-Jul-2026) with Qatar's Ministry of the Interior, Qatar Airways and the New Terminal One at New York John F Kennedy International Airport to implement the International Remote Baggage Screening (IRBS) programme for Qatar Airways' Doha-New York JFK service. Through IRBS, X-ray images of checked baggage for New York JFK-bound passengers are captured prior to departure from Doha and transmitted to CBP officers, who remotely review them while the aircraft is enroute to the US. The approach aims to expedite processing and allow eligible connecting passengers to proceed directly to their onward flights without reclaiming and rechecking baggage unless selected for additional inspection. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
New Terminal One and US Customs and Border Protection previously launched Enhanced Passenger Processing at JFK, using biometric technology supported by iProov to improve inspection efficiency.1 Qatar Airways signed a long term agreement to move to New Terminal One when it opened in 2026, with phase one expected by mid 2026, and it planned a 15,000sqft premium lounge.2 CBP’s International Remote Baggage Screening was implemented on Seoul Incheon-Atlanta in Aug-2025, supported by Smiths Detection, to remove the need for transit passengers to reclaim and re-check bags.3