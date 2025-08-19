Qatar Airways to relocate to New Terminal One at JFK from 2026
Qatar Airways signed (18-Aug-2025) a long term partnership agreement with New Terminal One, under development at New York John F Kennedy International Airport. The airline operates 18 times weekly Doha-New York JFK service and will transition its operations to the New Terminal One when it opens in 2026, becoming the 17th carrier to announce plans to do so. Works to develop the facility commenced in Sep-2022 and phase one is expected to be completed by mid 2026. Qatar Airways also announced plans to develop and open a 15,000sqft premium lounge for business class passengers at New Terminal One, marking the airline's first dedicated lounge in the US. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Gulf Air, China Airlines, Air China, Royal Air Maroc and Air New Zealand all recently announced similar long term partnership agreements with New Terminal One at New York JFK, confirming plans to transition their operations to the facility upon its opening in 2026, with Gulf Air becoming the 16th and Qatar Airways the 17th carrier to commit to the new terminal1 2 3 4 5.