UPS MD-11F crashes on take off from Louisville Airport

UPS, Boeing, the US FAA and NTSB, via their official websites and social media accounts, confirmed (04/05-Nov-2025) the crash of a UPS MD-11F aircraft on departure from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on 04-Nov-2025. The aircraft was bound for Honolulu. Louisville Airport was temporarily closed and multiple taxiways remained closed as of 05-Nov-2025. UPS halted package sorting operations at its Worldport facility on the night of 04-Nov-2025 and cancelled 'Second Day Air' sort operations on 05-Nov-2025. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

UPS planned to retire six MD-11F aircraft in 2023, replacing them with Boeing 767-300Fs, and its director of media relations confirmed the first withdrawal occurred on 02-Jan-20231. The Worldport facility at Louisville has undergone significant investment, including a USD220 million line maintenance hangar and other infrastructure projects valued at up to USD750 million over 15 years2.

