UPS to construct USD220m hangar at Louisville Airport

UPS announced (03-Oct-2019) plans to construct a USD220 million, 262,000sqft line maintenance hangar at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. Construction on leased land at the northwest corner of the airport is expected to commence in 2020 and be complete in 2022. The hangar will have capacity to simultaneously accommodate two Boeing 747-8F aircraft. UPS is in the process of adding nearly 50 new, converted and leased 747-8F and 767F aircraft by 2022. UPS expects to undertake construction projects at Louisville Airport valued at up to USD750 million over the next 15 years, creating 1000 jobs. In addition to the new hangar, projects will include ramp and taxiway improvements. [more - original PR]