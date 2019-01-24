United Technologies experiences 'best year in over a decade' in 2018

United Technologies Corporation reported (23-Jan-2019) an 8% year-on-year increase in sales for 2018, excluding currency and portfolio change effects, and stated its adjusted earnings for 4Q2018 increased to USD1.95 per share. The company attributed the growth to a 29% surge in Collins Aerospace Systems sales and a 24% rise in Pratt & Whitney revenue. CEO Gregory Hayes stated the company experienced its "best year in over a decade for organic growth." [more - original PR]