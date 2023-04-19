Become a CAPA Member
19-Apr-2023 10:32 AM

United Airlines to increase frequency on two San Francisco-Australia services from Oct-2023

United Airlines announced (18-Apr-2023) the following planned frequency adjustments effective 28-Oct-2023:

The Brisbane frequency increase will enable United to transport almost triple the number of passengers from the US to Brisbane compared to 2022. United is also set to operate more flights to Sydney from the US than any other carrier. According to OAG, Qantas Airways is also scheduled to operate the San Francisco-Sydney route. [more - original PR

