United Airlines to add 250 new aircraft by Apr-2028

United planned to introduce its first Boeing 787-9s with the United Elevated interior on San Francisco-Singapore from 22-Apr-2026 and San Francisco-London from 30-Apr-2026, featuring larger Polaris suites and 4K OLED screens.1 2 United also continued inducting new aircraft in early 2026, including a 787-9 plus A321neos and 737 MAX 9s.3