25-Mar-2026 3:09 PM
United Airlines to add 250 new aircraft by Apr-2028
United Airlines announced (24-Mar-2026) the following aircraft updates for the next phase of its long term plan:
- The carrier expects to take delivery of over 250 new aircraft by Apr-2028, including the following;
- United will add new A321 Coastliner and A321XLR narrowbody aircraft, featuring the Elevated interior and new lie-flat seats in United Polaris. The carrier will have 100 aircraft coming into its fleet, replacing 40 757s:
- The A321 Coastliner will operate between San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York Newark, and will introduce United Polaris cabin experience to domestic travellers;
- The A321XLR will start flying later in 2026;
- Bombardier CRJ450 aircraft will be operated by SkyWest Airlines, connecting smaller cities to Denver and Chicago from autumn 2026;
- United's new 787-9 aircraft will operate San Francisco-Singapore service on 22-Apr-2026. The aircraft will be outfitted with the Elevated interior;
- The carrier plans to operate 33 787-9 aircraft with the Elevated interior by 2028. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
United planned to introduce its first Boeing 787-9s with the United Elevated interior on San Francisco-Singapore from 22-Apr-2026 and San Francisco-London from 30-Apr-2026, featuring larger Polaris suites and 4K OLED screens.1 2 United also continued inducting new aircraft in early 2026, including a 787-9 plus A321neos and 737 MAX 9s.3