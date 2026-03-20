United Airlines to operate 787-9 aircraft with the United Elevated interior

United Airlines, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (20-Mar-2026) plans to operate the first flights with Boeing 787-9 aircraft outfitted with the United Elevated interior. The flights will be operated on San Francisco-Singapore service on 22-Apr-2026 and San Francisco-London service on 30-Apr-2026. The United Elevated interior will feature:

25% more room than standard Polaris;

27 inch 4K OLED screens;

Additional ottoman seating;

Premium features and amenities.